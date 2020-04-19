Coronavirus forces “Seattle Pride” to go virtual

SEATTLE (KING) — This year’s Pride celebrations in Seattle, Washington will have a very different tone due to the coronavirus.

“Based off recommendations from the CDC and the Governor, we’ve decided to cancel all in-person pride events in June,” Krystal Marx, the executive director of Seattle Out and Proud said.

Marx added the decision includes festivities for Seattle PrideFest and TransPride Seattle.

“It was really that juggling act of hoping, but realizing, it would not get up to the level of social distancing to where it needs to be,” she said.

Marx says instead they’ll be coordinating a virtual event to celebrate Pride this year. She says it will likely include musical acts and speakers doing a “Ted Talk” style, as well as community engagement opportunities.

