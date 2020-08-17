Coronavirus discussion: Stopping community spread as some students head back to school

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Just as Hampton Roads COVID-19 cases are trending down, many private schools are preparing to open next week and kids are heading off to college.

In our latest edition of “Coronavirus Digital Discussions”, WAVY News 10’s Stephanie Harris examined what we have learned about community spread as some students in our region head back to class.

Chesapeake Health Department Epidemiologist Lisa Engle told 10 On Your Side that while schools have been working with health officials and plans are in place, “We’re concerned. Even though people implement things, sometimes it doesn’t go according to plan.”

Engle is concerned COVID cases could spike again.

“Right now the people at risk are people that are obese, people with hypertension and diabetes. Those are the ones at risk regardless of their age,” she said. “If I had any of these underlying conditions I would choose to go virtual with my child versus sending them and possibly getting exposed.”

If your kids will be going to school in-person her advise is to teach them the importance of washing their hands and to wear and never share their masks.

She added that you need a clean mask every day. If you can’t keep up with laundry or have a kid going off to college consider stocking up on them.

“It’s very important that you wash it in hot water and dry it in a regular dryer; that’s the best you can do.”

Speaking of of college, many returning students have been asked to take a test before they ever set foot on campus, but the CDC does not recommend that.

“So it’s only good for the day of that test , they can still pop positive up to two weeks later from an exposure.”

Mass testing is also contributing to a backlog in labs.

Engle says you should only be tested if you have symptoms or are in a place where they’re trying to control an outbreak.

Anyone who feels sick should stay home or if they’re at college, stay in their dorm or apartment.

Engle said your college student should not come back home if they’re diagnosed while away. “Quarantining in place is better, like you said, they’re going to spread it back to the family and then the family is going to spread it if they don’t quarantine to the rest of the community.”

