Coronavirus Digital Discussion: Spotting and stopping stress

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Whether or not you are ever diagnosed with COVID-19 personally, the virus is affecting each and every one of us.

On Monday, 10 On Your Side began a series called Coronavirus Digital Discussions.

For the next few Mondays, our Stephanie Harris is hosting an exclusive web-only newscast dedicated to the pandemic.

In our first webcast, she spoke with Dr. Traci Richards from Chesapeake Regional Medical Center about stress.

“This pandemic is emotionally overwhelming. Many people don’t recognize stress in their bodies, so I’m so glad you’re willing to have this discussion,” Richards said.

Stress, she says, is felt differently in different people. Here are some classic signs:

Irritability

Short temper

Nail-biting

Pacing

Restlessness/trouble sleeping

Trouble focusing or articulating speech

Increased worry

Richards says the most efficient way to manage stress is through physical health. Make sure you’re eating right, getting exercise and sleeping seven to eight hours a night.

“The human body’s natural way to self soothe is through our five senses. Some like to listen to music or flip through a magazine,” she said. “People really enjoy the beach because just [it] surrounds all five senses.”

Walking in nature, connecting with religion, and staying connected to family and friends is also very helpful in reducing stress, Richards told 10 On Your Side.

Richards also suggests taking careful consideration of what you are thinking. When you see things that stress you out — maybe someone not wearing a mask or an empty toilet paper shelf at the store — shift your mindset from what’s out of your control to that you can control.

“Also, keeping hope. Right now the pandemic seems like it’s going to go on forever, but like all pandemics before, it will pass,” she said.

You can watch our full digital discussion right now in this post. Be sure to log on to our WAVY Facebook page next Monday at 1:15 p.m. for another Coronavirus Digital Discussion.

