Coronavirus digital discussion: Navigating the workplace

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As more people head back to the workplace, companies and employees have questions about how to do it safely during the pandemic.

10 On Your Side talked with the founder of Percentric, a private medical practice exclusively for businesses.

Dr. Bryan Fine delivers doctoring-by-text and onsite at companies, including Taste and Air Specialty Heating and air.

Here’s what he prescribes for businesses navigating COVID-19, flu, and the mental stress that comes with it.

“So the main thing I recommend to any business listening is you have to figure out your own risk corridor and that’s how much chance do you want to take that somebody at some point will have the infection,” he said.

Dr. Fine prescribes everyone must follow the 3 basic rules: wearing masks, social distancing, and frequent handwashing. While that should be consistent, he said every company and every employee is unique. “It is perfectly reasonable for one company to ask employees ‘if you’re coughing at all we can’t have you at work’, versus another company who tries to manage that and figure it out a little more, well, ‘why are you coughing?'”

Someone in food service or hospitality may have less leeway than a manufacturer in a large open space.

“You want to be prepared, you want to provide a supportive environment and yes, you can inform your staff and should inform your staff if you are acutely managing with a case,” said Dr. Fine.

Keep in mind it’s not just physical health, but mental health must be considered. Dr. Fine told WAVY.com, “There is a spectrum. I deal with families that have one partner who thinks the whole thing is a hoax and the other partner wants to live in a bubble.”

If nothing else, Dr. Fine believes that more communication between employees and Human Resources will help navigate concerns and make sure employees are connected to the resources that can help.

“The endpoint here is the same, the workplace can function safely and the employee can function safely and support themselves and their employer.”

You can hear more advice from the doctor in the full digital discussion, in the player below.

