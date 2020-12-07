Coronavirus Digital Discussion: Local expert talks about surging cases and a vaccine

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been just over a week since America celebrated Thanksgiving, and COVID-19 numbers are surging in Virginia.

Infectious Diseases expert Dr. Edward Oldfield from Eastern Virginia Medical School says we are in a dangerous spot.

The state is in the red zone, meaning 10% or more of the tests are positive. Oldfield says the reason the positivity rate is so high is that we are not doing enough testing.

In order to stop the spread, he said we need to be testing more close contacts of those who have tested positive. The results also need to turn around quickly before those people infect more.

Oldfield agrees with many who are calling on the incoming Biden administration to enact a national testing strategy.

“Unleash CDC and let them do what the best pubic health organization in the world should have been doing, and been allowed to do, for the last 9 months,” he said.

Oldfield also believes Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam should step in with more restrictions.

“He’s gone from 250 [people] in gatherings to 25. I think he should probably go even further. Certainly bars need to be closed, you know, indoor settings are difficult,” Oldfield said.

He went on to say that any holiday party where food or drink is involved is a set up for disaster.

The bright spot, he said, is the vaccine that he expects the FDA will approve on Thursday.

“In my 40 years of practicing infectious disease, this is the most exciting development I have ever seen. This is a true game-changer.”

Without that, he would suggest the governor take action.

BELOW: Watch the full Coronavirus Digital Discussion.