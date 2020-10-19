Coronavirus Digital Discussion: Hospitals prepare for a possible second surge

As hospitals prepare for another potential surge in COVID-19 cases, Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Tiffany Silmon reflects on the first spike in August.

“We definitely learned a lot of lessons,” she told WAVY.com.

Silmon explained how they used ultraviolet technology.

“You put the machine actually into the room and it uses light and the timing is based on how big the room is and it totally cleans and kills 99% of the bacteria that’s in the air and on surfaces,” she said.

She said they also used it in an unconventional way, to sterilize their N95 masks.

Now, as something she calls “PPE fatigue” sets in,

“We also implemented something called “see something say something” … sometimes people just forget, you know. You have your mask on all day and wait a minute… ‘Can you pull your mask up over your nose? It’s not right.’ Or, you know, to make sure you have it on,” she said.

Visitors are limited to one per patient right now for the duration of their stay. Silmon said that could be revoked if needed during a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The hospital also has plans in place in case they reach or exceed capacity.

Silmon said it’s not just the staff members that need to be vigilant with hand washing, masks, and social distancing — it’s the whole community.

