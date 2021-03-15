Coronavirus Digital Discussion: Handling worker burnout

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — As the pandemic drags on, chronic workplace stress is at an all-time high. It’s hitting some harder than others.

A recent study reported 9.8 million working mothers are suffering from burnout.

In this week’s Coronavirus Digital Discussion, 10 On Your Side talked with Sentara Health Plans’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Thomas Lundquist about recognizing the signs that people or someone they work with needs help. He suggests working mothers “take five.”

“It’s not a huge amount of time it’s that mental health moment,” he said about taking short breaks to decompress.

He suggested taking five minutes in the morning to plan the day and determine how to deal with things that are stressful. Then make time in the week to focus on what feels good, such as exercise or reading.

“If you have a spouse or significant other that helps you, plan with that person so each of you gets that personal time you may need,” Lundquist said.

Lunquist says all workers need to give themselves permission to take time off and encourages bosses to lead by example.

“I typically will not respond to emails because I don’t want my employees to think that they need to respond or they should be available 24/7, 365,” he said.

He also encourages companies to define worker expectations and to be sensitive to signs of burnout. Those may include:

Increase in illness (colds or flu)

Loss of appetite

Increased anxiety, anger or depression.

“If people aren’t acting like themselves, take a moment as a boss or coworker to ask what stresses might they be under and ‘can I at least show some compassion, some empathy,’ that we’re all under stress,” Lundquist said.

The person might just need a friend to listen.

If the situation is more serious, consider counseling. Many companies have Employee Assistance programs that maintain the employee’s anonymity. There are also wellness programs that may be offered through health insurance.