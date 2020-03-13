Cox, Dominion will keep customers connected; AG Mark Herring asks SCC to stop any utility disconnections

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As events are canceled and schools and offices shut down, some utility companies are stepping up to the plate to ensure customers stay connected.

Both Cox and Dominion Energy said Friday they’re suspending service disconnections for nonpayment.

Cox announced Friday that as part of the coronavirus response efforts, they will support the FCC’s Keep America Connected mission.

The mission is to keep the U.S. connected across all internet and telecommunications sources during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We support the FCC’s efforts to keep America connected during the crisis,” said Pat Esser, president and chief executive officer of Cox Communications. “We don’t want our customers who are impacted to worry about losing their Cox services. Our focus is on taking steps to maintain services provided to customers and the general public while ensuring the safety of our employees and customers.”

For the next 60 days, Cox will not terminate service to any residential or small business customer that cannot pay their bills because of the virus. In addition, they will waive late fees that are a result of the coronavirus’ effect on the economy.

Cox also plans to open Cox WiFi hotspots to keep people connected.

Dominion Energy said Friday that it had suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment earlier this week.

“Our customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time. Therefore, we have suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment. We know the communities we serve rely on us to provide an essential service,” Dominion wrote on its website.

Also on Friday, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed a petition asking the SCC to stop any utility disconnections for nonpayment until the end of the state of emergency.

He also asked utility companies to suspend late charges during this time.

“Utilities shouldn’t be cut off at a time when we’re asking folks to stay home to prevent the spread of this virus,” Herring wrote on Twitter.

