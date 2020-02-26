Coronavirus concerns lead to canceled ballet show in Norfolk, changes at the airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Coronavirus concerns have forced the first local event cancellation in Norfolk.

Virginia Arts Festival announced Hong Kong Ballet has postponed its upcoming U.S. tour including the show that was scheduled for April 17 to 19 in Norfolk.

The company said the health and safety of the dancers and the general public comes first and they’ll reschedule as soon as possible.

In the meantime, travelers may also notice a change at Norfolk International Airport due to the coronavirus.

An audio announcement from the CDC is being played every half hour at the airport. The information is also on an electronic bulletin board inside the airport.

It’s an effort to push the public health message and encourage preventative measures such as covering coughs and sneezes and good hand washing.

Airport authorities tell 10 On Your Side they also have masks and a response plan in place in case a flight comes in with a suspected case on board.

“We have personal protective equipment to distribute to the passengers on the aircraft while it’s being investigated and while folks are being treated. So, we’re actually taking stock of that, taking inventory and increasing our inventories,” Norfolk Airport Authority Deputy Executive Director Steve Sterling said.

There are no direct overseas flights to or from Norfolk.

International travelers are screened at the airport when they first land in the U.S.

You can check out the coronavirus tracking map here.

Latest Posts: