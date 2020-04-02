Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5pm

Coronavirus can spread through talking or even just breathing, some experts say

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Some experts are now saying the coronavirus can spread by more than just sneezing and coughing.

A prestigious scientific panel told the White House Wednesday night that research shows coronavirus can also be spread by talking and possibly even breathing.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

According to Dr. Harvey Fineberg with the National Academy of Sciences, results of available studies are consistent with aerosolization of the virus from normal breathing.

Fineberg said he was going to start wearing a mask when he goes to the grocery store.

He said even wearing a bandana would help.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force has said the group is toying with the idea of recommending broad use of masks in the U.S. to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories