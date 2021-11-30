Cooper to hold COVID-19 update on Tuesday, discuss omicron variant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to share updates on the state’s coronavirus response on Tuesday, as the world is figuring out more about the new COVID omicron variant.

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.

It’s unclear what steps Cooper may take in response to the new variant, which is believed to be more contagious than prior versions of the virus. Though scientists haven’t determined yet if it can lead to more serious infections or get around current vaccines.

On Monday, President Joe Biden called the variant a cause for concern, but not for panic, and encouraged more people to get vaccinated or get a booster vaccination.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services told WNCN that they’re still learning more about the variant. They said vaccination remains the best protection in the meantime.

WAVY will carry the press conference live today online and on Facebook.