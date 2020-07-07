Congresswoman Elaine Luria delivers results for constituents

Elaine Luria is running for the U.S. House of Representatives, Virginia’s 2nd District.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria’s office announced on Monday the securing of more than $2 million for constituents from federal agencies.

Additionally, coastal Virginia has been awarded several other grants to help recover from the global health pandemic including:

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded grant funding of $1,152,305 to the Eastern Shore Rural Health System to assist with their response to the COVID-19 crisis

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $400,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission (A-NPDC)

“2020 has been a difficult year for so many in our community—and I am proud that my team has been standing by to provide necessary resources during this public health emergency and economic crisis. From navigating the Paycheck Protection Program to helping resolve issues with federal agencies, my team is here to help and ready to serve. Together, we will come back stronger than ever.” Congresswoman Luria

The CARES Act, voted for by Luria, has $150 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds to assist state, local, territorial and tribal governments.

The following localities in Hampton Roads also received assistance:

Accomack County received $2,819,446

received $2,819,446 The City of Hampton received $11,735,479

received $11,735,479 James City County received $6,676,337

received $6,676,337 The City of Norfolk received $21,178,304

received $21,178,304 Northampton County received $1,021,652

received $1,021,652 The City of Poquoson received $1,070,597

received $1,070,597 The City of Virginia Beach received $39,258,497

received $39,258,497 The City of Williamsburg received $1,304,679

received $1,304,679 York County received $5,957,167

