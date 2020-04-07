Congressman Bobby Scott to host telephone town hall to discuss COVID-19

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Congressman Bobby Scott is set to host telephone town hall Tuesday evening on the continued spread of COVID-19.

The congressman says the purpose of the town hall is to “inform constituents of what actions Congress, the Administration and the Commonwealth of Virginia are doing and what they can do to limit and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Also on the list of the congressman’s talking points are the Coronavrius Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the supports it offers to individuals, families, and small business owners.

If you’d like to participate in the Tele-Town Hall, calling 855-927-0895 at the time of the event, or you can stream the event by going to bobbyscott.house.gov/live.

