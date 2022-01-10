Congressman Bobby Scott, local health officials to host webinar on COVID-19 Monday evening

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Congressman Bobby Scott will host a public health webinar on COVID-19 Monday evening.

Congressman Scott will be joined by local health experts to discuss the Omicron variant, vaccinations, and other precautions individuals can take to protect themselves and their families.

Dr. Jordan Asher, Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive for Sentara Healthcare, and Dr. Keith Newby, Health Equity Medical Director for Sentara Healthcare, will join the webinar.

The online event is set for Monday at 7:15 p.m. on Zoom and on Congressman Scott’s Facebook page.

To register for the webinar, CLICK HERE.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.