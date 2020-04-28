Congressman Bobby Scott, chambers of commerce hold virtual COVID-19 town hall Wednesday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Congressman Bobby Scott, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Coastal Virginia, the Coastal VA Chamber and several other lawmakers and former lawmakers are joining together Wednesday for a virtual town hall.

The town hall — which will focus on COVID-19 — will be held Wednesday, April 29, on the Coastal VA Chamber Facebook Page.

“We will be discussing the Federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia’s recent veto session of the General Assembly, and the impact of both on local government budgets,” Coastal VA Chamber wrote in a news release Monday.

Those featured in the Facebook live town hall include Scott, state Sen. Jen Kiggans, Virginia Beach Councilwoman Jessica P. Abbott, and former Norfolk City Councilman Randy Wright.

Those with questions they’d like to have asked can contact info@coastalvachamber.com.

