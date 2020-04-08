Congressman announces $1.85M to fight coronavirus in Hampton Roads

A doctor gathers information from a driver arriving to get tested for COVID-19 at private laboratory Biomedica de Referencia, in the Lomas Virreyes neighborhood of Mexico City, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two community health centers in Hampton Roads have received more than $1.85 million to help fight COVID-19 in the region.

Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) said the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act has provided $1,856,770 to the two centers: Peninsula Institute for Community Health will receive $1,055,315 and the Portsmouth Community Health Center will receive $801,455, according to a news release.

“I was pleased to see our local community health centers receive these critical funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the CARES Act. These two health centers will be able to use these additional funds to help detect, diagnose, and treat COVID-19 while also maintaining or increasing staffing levels as they continue to respond to this unprecedent public health crisis. Both of these health centers are on the frontlines of stopping the spread of COVID-19 and they need every resource possible to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in the Hampton Roads community. As Congress begins to prepare the next coronavirus response package, I will continue to fight for additional funding for our frontline health care workers, hospitals and community health centers. ” Congressman Bobby Scott

Latest Posts: