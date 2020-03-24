Companies go on hiring sprees to keep up with demand during coronavirus

FILE – In this July 1, 2008 file photo, a 7-Eleven is shown in Palo Alto, Calif. The convenience-store chain is launching a service that lets customers order everything from its trademark frozen drink to a battery charger and have it delivered to a public place like a park or a beach. The retailer told The Associated Press that more than 2,000 7-Eleven “hot spots” including New York’s Central Park and Venice Beach in Los Angeles will be working starting Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

(WAVY) — Some companies are going on hiring sprees to meet increased demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

7-Eleven hopes to hire as many as 20,000 employees.

The convenience store is working to keep up with the surge of mobile orders through its 7NOW delivery app.

CVS Health is hiring 50,000 employees to meet the growing need for health care. The store is looking to fill full, part-time, and temporary roles.

The pharmacy is looking for store associates, prescription delivery drivers, distribution center employees, and customer service professionals.

CVS is also providing bonuses and additional benefits to current employees who are required to be at CVS facilities to assist patients and customers.

Amazon is also on a hiring spree, looking to add 100,000 workers to help with online deliveries.

The company is temporarily raising its minimum wage to $17 an hour.

Dominio’s Pizza is hoping to add as many as 10,000 workers, including delivery drivers, pizza makers, and customer service representatives.

Kroger and Walmart are also hiring to keep up with demand at grocery stores.

