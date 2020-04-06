Community transmission of COVID-19 confirmed on Eastern Shore

EASTERN SHORE, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials have confirmed community transmission of coronavirus on the Eastern Shore.

The Eastern Shore Health District has confirmed 13 cases of COVID-19. In some of these cases, health officials were not able to determine how the patients caught the disease, which confirms community transmission of COVID-19 on the Eastern Shore, according to a news release.

The health department will continue to investigate any further positive cases.

“We need to place less focus on the overall number of cases and operate under the assumption there are many more infected individuals than have been identified through testing,” said Jon Richardson, CEO of the health department.

COVID-19 is spread person-to-person, which is why Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered residents to stay home during the pandemic. Although most COVID-19 patients have mild to moderate symptoms, more than 7,600 people in the United States have died from the disease, including 54 Virginians, as of April 6.

The Eastern Shore Health District is advising residents to take the following precautions to protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19.

Stay home when you are sick

Seek medical attention if you have difficulty breathing

Practice social distancing

Wear a cloth mask to cover your mouth and nose when out in public

Avoid contact with sick people

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or cloth when coughing or sneezing

Wash your hands often

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Eastern Shore residents should call (757) 787-5880 to learn more about COVID-19.

