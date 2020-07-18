Colorado store receives threats after videotaped incident of woman refusing to wear mask

LAKESIDE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado liquor store is receiving threatening phone calls after a woman refusing to wear a mask recorded an incident inside the store.

The video, which has been shared thousands of times on Facebook and other social media platforms, shows Ruby Musso refusing to wear a mask – a violation of local health orders and store policy.

Musso said she entered the store Wednesday with her mother to shop for beer when she was approached by staff who asked her to wear a mask. Musso said she has a medical condition that causes her extreme panic and anxiety when she wears a mask.

“I just really tried to stand my ground with that because I feel like it’s really important,” Musso said. “There are so many reasons why someone is not wearing a mask.”

In the video, staff members repeatedly tell Musso to leave the store. She refuses and says she will wait for police to arrive. At one point, she refers to staff members as Nazis.

A sign outside the store reads,” Masks REQUIRED at all times in Molly’s Spirits.”

Store owner Rufus Nagel said his policy is “to obey the rules and the laws.”

“It’s not my place to determine what is and is not a health risk. For me, it’s an issue of an out-of-control customer creating a scene in my store,” said Nagel.

Nagel said he offered to bring items outside to Musso if she did not want to wear a mask, but she refused.

Musso said other customers were also out of control in the situation. The video shows a woman forcefully push her cart toward Musso before making an obscene hand gesture.

“I would never do that to somebody who is wearing a mask. I would never do that to somebody in any circumstance,” said Musso.

Nagel said the store received threatening phone calls Thursday after the video of the incident was shared. The store cut off its phone service in response.

“People calling us telling us we’re Nazis and destroying the American dream or something like that. Honestly, we’re just trying to do the best we can,” he said.

The latest guidance from the state health department encourages businesses to deny service to customers who refuse to wear masks.