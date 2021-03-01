When it comes to enrollment, community colleges hit hardest by pandemic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — College enrollment is down nationwide since the pandemic shutdowns came, but community colleges have been hit especially hard.

Overall post-secondary enrollment is down 2.5% for the fall 2020 semester, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. College enrollment has been on the decline for the last decade, but this past fall’s decline was nearly twice that amount of the previous year.

The decline is more dramatic when you focus on just community colleges. Nationwide, public two-year institutions recorded a decline of 10.1 percent for fall 2020 compared with the previous year.

Enrollment numbers for Tidewater Community College embody the national trend. TCC started to feel the effects during the summer 2020 semester when 1,700 fewer students signed up for classes compared with the summer of 2019.

The trend continued into fall 2020, and now into the spring 2021 semester.

While spring numbers aren’t final, enrollment is down 14.1 percent compared to this time last spring, according to TCC.

WAVY spoke with TCC President for Student Affairs Dr. Karen Campbell about the decline.

“65 percent of our students are part-time. Over 50 percent of our students are minorities, and approximately 48 percent of our students receive financial aid,” Dr. Campbell explained. “So the pandemic has impacted those populations tremendously.”

To help students back on an educational track, Dr. Campbell says they’re expanding their food assistance program and looking at offering child care on campus.

“Our hope for the future is that we continue to support our students so that they are able to continue their educational journey. We are here to help support the challenges they may be facing because of this pandemic.”

The biggest drop is in programs heavily reliant on “hands-on” learning such as culinary, welding and automotive. Those programs are hard to teach virtually.

Not every program at TCC is affected. Dr. Campbell says the school is seeing a boost in enrollment for health care and IT programs.

Four year colleges locally are seeing a much smaller decline, if any.

Christopher Newport University officials say enrollment is steady and on par with previous years. Something they attribute to their dedication to keeping in-person classes.

Virginia Wesleyan University on the other hand has seen a slight decline, compared with pre-pandemic numbers. Officials at VWU say the slight drop is because many international students aren’t able to return.

Nationwide numbers show the pandemic has actually led to a bump in enrollment for graduate and doctoral programs.