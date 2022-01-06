CNU will now start 2022 spring semester virtually after record COVID infections among staff

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Newport University will now start the first two weeks of the 2022 spring semester with virtual classes as it reports a record number of infections among employees due to the omicron surge.

CNU had originally planned to just delay the start of the semester by a week.

“We hoped delaying the start of the spring semester by a week and employing our telework and flexible work schedules for this first week of the New Year would sufficiently allow us to mitigate the surge of this virus,” said CNU President Paul Trible. “However, this surge continues at a remarkable rate, especially the omicron variant which is far more contagious than the alpha and delta.”

22 new cases among employees were reported on Wednesday alone, Trible said and 15 more were reported Thursday, CNU’s dashboard shows. Many student-athletes on campus have also tested positive, Trible says.

Classes will begin on Monday, January 10 and stay online through Friday, January 21. In-person classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, January 24.

Residence halls will reopen for general move-in on Friday, January 21, with a staggered move-in schedule that will be released soon.

