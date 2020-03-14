Chrysler Museum announces two-week closure amid coronavirus outbreak

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Chrysler Museum will be closing for two weeks in efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The museum will be closed to the public effective Saturday with a tentative opening on March 29, 2020.

The closure includes the Perry Glass Studio and the cancellation of all public programs, tours, classes, and events through the end of the month.

Officials say their top priority is the safety of their visitors, staff, and volunteers, and promise to “seek actionable ways to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 in our work spaces.”

“We look forward to a strong reopening and welcoming visitors to a safe and healthy environment.”