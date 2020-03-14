1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Centura College Norfolk Campus Exalt Church

Chrysler Museum announces two-week closure amid coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy -Chrysler Museum

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Chrysler Museum will be closing for two weeks in efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The museum will be closed to the public effective Saturday with a tentative opening on March 29, 2020.

The closure includes the Perry Glass Studio and the cancellation of all public programs, tours, classes, and events through the end of the month.

Officials say their top priority is the safety of their visitors, staff, and volunteers, and promise to “seek actionable ways to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 in our work spaces.”

“We look forward to a strong reopening and welcoming visitors to a safe and healthy environment.”

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

You can check out the coronavirus tracking map here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories