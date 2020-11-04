Chowan University students to self-isolate due to COVID-19

MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WAVY) — On-campus Chowan University students must self-isolate for 12 days due to coronavirus, officials say.

There are four positive cases of COVID-19 involving on-campus students at Chowan University, according to a Monday update posted on the schools’ website.

Officials posted another update on Tuesday. It said that although COVID-19 cases are low on campus, the number of students in isolation has risen. To be cautious, university officials have decided that all on-campus students must self-isolate from Nov. 4 through Nov. 15.

Classes will be delivered online, and students are asked to stay in their residence halls unless they are getting fresh air, exercise, or a meal from the dining facility.

University offices will remain open during normal business hours. The university is posting regular COVID-19 updates on its website.

