CHKD to host video Q&A with parenting and mental health experts for parents

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — During uncertain times such as the coronavirus pandemic, it’s not unusual for families to have some questions.

The children are home and doing school work from the kitchen table or couch, some parents and guardians are not able to go to work, and getting out to play at the local park is a thing of the past.

With circumstances bringing up some questions or concerns for parents, the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters is going to host a Zoom video call question and answer session about children’s mental health and well-being.

The call will be held from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, on Zoom.us.

Visit the Zoom website and click “Join a Meeting.” From there, enter the meeting number: 724-890-7610.

