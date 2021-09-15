CHKD to host COVID-19 virtual town hall for parents Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters will host a virtual town hall for parents Thursday, September 16.

The hourlong virtual meeting, What Parents Need to Know About the COVID-19 Vaccine, will happen from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The virtual Town Hall is open to all CHKD patients and families, and will feature a live Q&A session to address concerns about the vaccine.

Moderators of the town hall will be Dr. Doug Mitchell, pediatrician and medical director for primary care practices, and Dr. Laura Sass, a pediatric infectious disease specialist. Both doctors will discuss myths and science-based facts about the COVID-19 virus and vaccine.

No registration is required to join the virtual event.

