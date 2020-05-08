CHKD starts elective surgeries again, but with COVID-19 precautions

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters will be resuming elective surgeries after Gov. Ralph Northam signed an order allowing non-emergency surgeries to begin again on May 1.

CHKD says it is the only pediatric surgery center in the region.

“Although we have continued to perform urgent surgery during the COVID-19 pandemic, we will now be reaching out to patients to reschedule elective procedures that were postponed due to the statewide concern that hospitals might be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients,” CHKD wrote in a news release.

While COVID-19 hasn’t impacted children as much, CHKD still has put procedures into place to help protect vulnerable youth from the disease, including:

Screening all patients, visitors, and staff members for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms before they enter a CHKD facility.

Requiring all CHKD staff members to wear a mask.

Limiting the number of visitors to the hospital, our health centers, and our physician practices.

Social distancing in our lobbies, lines, and waiting rooms.

All surgical patients will also be tested for COVID-19 before they have surgery. A positive test will result in the postponement of surgery.

CHKD is also extending its hours to catch up on procedures that were canceled during the elective surgery ban by Northam.

“We know families have been diligent about sheltering in place, but we urge parents not to put off needed treatment of children unnecessarily. Delays can lead to more severe health problems, not just physically but mentally. Children with chronic health conditions also need to continue treatment to maintain the best health possible,” CHKD said.

Latest Posts: