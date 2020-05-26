CHKD requiring patients, caregivers over 3 years old to wear face coverings

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters is now requiring all patients and caregivers 3 years old and older to wear face masks.

The new directive was announced Thursday and will go into effect Wednesday, May 27.

The directive is in place for patients who are developmentally and medically able to wear face coverings or masks. It also applies to parents.

“Universal face coverings are one step in CHKD’s efforts to keep our environment as safe as possible for everyone and to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Previously, we were providing patients and caregivers with cloth face coverings if they did not arrive with them, but we’re no longer able to keep up with the demand,” CHKD said in a news release.

CHKD has other safety measures in place already, including limiting visitors, mandatory masking for staff, screening visitors and staff, social distancing and isolating patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

