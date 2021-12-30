CHKD changes visitor policies after recording highest amount of pediatric cases of pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters implemented a new visitor policy Thursday after reporting the highest amount of coronavirus cases recorded on any one day during the pandemic.

CHKD recorded 310 positive test results for patients in their entire health system. 12 children are hospitalized with the virus, short of the record 20 hospitalizations recorded in September.

Virginia as a whole reported a record 13,500 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The hospital is limiting visitation to two designated visitors for the duration of each inpatient stay with only one visitor at a time allowed at the bedside. The visitors must be parents or guardians of the patient.

CHKD urgent cares are also only allowing one parent or guardian to accompany patients.

Everyone over the age of 2 is required to wear a mask at all times in all CHKD facilities.

CHKD also says the hospital is seeing an increase in people contracting the flu.

10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding spoke to a pediatric infectious disease doctor at CHKD about the changes as well as about local trends in pediatric cases.

See his reports starting at 4.

Read a copy of the new policy below: