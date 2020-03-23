Breaking News
Virginia schools closed through end of academic year
Chincoteague asks visitors, non-residents to leave island as COVID-19 spreads

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — Chincoteague officials are asking all visitors and non-residents to leave the island amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials made the announcement Monday afternoon asking all visitors and non-residents to leave the island by Tuesday noon, March 24, and asked those who are planning a trip to postpone until further notice.

“The safety of our residents and visitors has been and will continue to be first and foremost with every decision we make,” officials citing limited emergency medical care in our rural setting and limited, shared healthcare facilities for the action.

All island hotels, motels cottages, bed and breakfasts, home rental companies, Airbnbs, and campgrounds are asked not to accept any new reservations until further notice.

“The virus may already be in our community,” officials said.

This comes as the Eastern Shore Health District reported its second coronavirus case over the weekend.

