Chesapeake to now allow fans in stands for rescheduled fall sports

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake high school football games will have spectators after all.

The district announced Thursday it will allow two guests per athlete at outdoor events and 25 guests total in the bleachers at indoor events, after originally saying it wouldn’t allow spectators for the shortened rescheduled fall sports schedule.

The season also includes competition cheer, cross country, field hockey, golf and volleyball.

The decision came after Gov. Ralph Northam announced changes to his Executive Order 72 on coronavirus restrictions.

Northam’s change allows for a 250-person capacity for outdoor events. He said more information on expanding capacity for larger venues is expected to come next week.

For indoor events in Chesapeake, the home team will be the only team allowed to have guests due to capacity limitations. The district is also working on streaming services so fans can watch at home.

For more information on the district’s plans, click here.