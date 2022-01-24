Chesapeake teachers union votes no confidence in school board over mask decision; board meeting Monday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Education Association says it’s ratified a vote of no confidence in the city’s school board over their decision to make masks optional.

“The School Board’s actions have been hostile toward staff attempts to serve all students in these uncertain times,” the union wrote, adding that the “decision demonstrates that the School Board lacks a sincere desire to support a meaningfully safe environment in our school buildings. The potential of negative, life-threatening impacts further bolsters this position of NO CONFIDENCE.”

Chesapeake’s board voted 7-1 on January 20 to make masks optional starting Monday, January 24, in line with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order to make face masks optional in K-12 schools. Since signing the order, Youngkin has been sued by 13 Chesapeake parents and several school districts, including Hampton’s.

The Chesapeake board was also named in the parents’ suit.

The union, which is an affiliate of the National Education Association (NEA) and the Virginia Education Association (VEA) did say “the statement of no confidence has no effect beyond public disapproval.” Teachers unions in Virginia still have limited influence on school district decisions, because even though a recent change in Virginia law allows unions to bargain for a contract, districts still have to recognize the union. Chesapeake still has yet to recognize the union by a local resolution.

In addition to overall safety concerns, there are also staffing and student quarantine issues with the highly contagious omicron variant. Several Chesapeake schools have had to switch to virtual learning.

Chesapeake’s COVID dashboard as of Monday, January 24 shows 255 new cases across the district, and more than 1,700 in the last two weeks. The most recent staff and student quarantine data (which is updated each Wednesday) shows about 200 staff members under quarantine, including more than 100 at the elementary school level and about 3,000 students under quarantine. More than 40% of COVID tests in Chesapeake are coming back positive.

The school board plans to meet Monday night at 6 p.m.

You can read the full letter of no confidence here.