Chesapeake senior living facility reports 2 residents, 3 staff have COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A communications representative from a senior living community in Chesapeake has confirmed there are five COVID-19 cases in the facility: two residents and three staff.

The Harmony at Oakbrooke sent an email to residents, family members and staff Monday confirming the cases at the facility.

Both of the residents are isolated and stable.

The three employees are also isolated and stable at home. They last worked on April 17, 21 and 23.

Any resident or staff member who shows symptoms of COVID-19 will be further medically evaluated and tested for the virus “as determined by their physician.”

Here are the measures the facility is taking to protect its staff and residents:

Residents are subject to frequent temperature screenings

The 14-day quarantine for all residents has been extended

Masks are being worn by all staff

Staff member temperatures are being taken twice daily for all employees

Essential personnel only are being allowed on Oakbrooke property

No visitation with Oakbrooke residents is allowed

All community activities are postponed

All meals are being delivered to residents in their apartments

All areas are being cleaned and disinfected more often

“We are communicating with the Virginia Health Department about our positive tests. Harmony has a COVID-19 task force that is meeting daily and taking appropriate steps to keep all of our residents and associates as safe as possible,” the representative wrote in an email.

Latest Posts: