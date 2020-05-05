Chesapeake senior living facility reports 2 residents, 3 staff have COVID-19

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A communications representative from a senior living community in Chesapeake has confirmed there are five COVID-19 cases in the facility: two residents and three staff.
The Harmony at Oakbrooke sent an email to residents, family members and staff Monday confirming the cases at the facility.
Both of the residents are isolated and stable.
The three employees are also isolated and stable at home. They last worked on April 17, 21 and 23.
Any resident or staff member who shows symptoms of COVID-19 will be further medically evaluated and tested for the virus “as determined by their physician.”
Here are the measures the facility is taking to protect its staff and residents:
- Residents are subject to frequent temperature screenings
- The 14-day quarantine for all residents has been extended
- Masks are being worn by all staff
- Staff member temperatures are being taken twice daily for all employees
- Essential personnel only are being allowed on Oakbrooke property
- No visitation with Oakbrooke residents is allowed
- All community activities are postponed
- All meals are being delivered to residents in their apartments
- All areas are being cleaned and disinfected more often
“We are communicating with the Virginia Health Department about our positive tests. Harmony has a COVID-19 task force that is meeting daily and taking appropriate steps to keep all of our residents and associates as safe as possible,” the representative wrote in an email.
