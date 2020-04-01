1  of  2
Chesapeake Public School officials debunk rumor threatening to hold students back a year

Coronavirus

Chesapeake School Bus

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On this April Fool’s Day, officials with Chesapeake Public Schools want to draw a clear line between fact and fiction.

The district took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to address a false claim floating around the internet. According to the rumor, students would have to repeat their current grade due to coronavirus challenges.

They assured the public the rumor is false, adding that student’s in good academic standing will advance as normal.

For official updates on schools and the coronavirus, you can click here.

