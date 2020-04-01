Chesapeake Public School officials debunk rumor threatening to hold students back a year

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On this April Fool’s Day, officials with Chesapeake Public Schools want to draw a clear line between fact and fiction.

The district took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to address a false claim floating around the internet. According to the rumor, students would have to repeat their current grade due to coronavirus challenges.

They assured the public the rumor is false, adding that student’s in good academic standing will advance as normal.

We were made aware of a rumor circulating on social media claiming that students will be required to repeat their current grade. This claim is FALSE. Students in good academic standing will advance. For official and accurate information, please monitor https://t.co/jv3ikkLoO9. pic.twitter.com/EmQvEvUPMU — 𝘾𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙖𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙋𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙘 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡𝙨 (@cpschoolsva) April 1, 2020

