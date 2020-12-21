Chesapeake JDR Court closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court will be closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the court didn’t have additional details in an announcement Monday, but said the clerk’s office will be disinfected and court staff, including judges, will be tested.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10