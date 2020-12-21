Chesapeake JDR Court closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court will be closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
A spokesperson for the court didn’t have additional details in an announcement Monday, but said the clerk’s office will be disinfected and court staff, including judges, will be tested.
Latest News
- Christmas Star: Jupiter and Saturn convergence is the closest in 800 years
- VIDEO: Husband sings through Bay Minette nursing home window to his 83-year-old wife
- UNC System research institutions increasing COVID-19 vaccine cold-storage capacity by 1.86 million vials
- New Orleans City Council passes Crown Act to end hair discrimination
- ‘It’s late, but we absolutely need it’: Lawmakers reach deal on next round of COVID-19 relief