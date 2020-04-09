Chesapeake jail contractor tests positive for COVID-19

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake Correctional Center contractor tested positive for coronavirus, officials say.
It’s the first case of COVID-19 detected at the jail. The contractor is being quarantined, and there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates at the jail, according to a news release.
The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is working with the Chesapeake Department of Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the jail. The CSO has increased the cleaning and sanitation of the jail, is giving a health screening to anyone who enters, and quarantining inmates for two weeks before they join general population, according to the news release.
“We have infectious disease protocols in place for exactly these types of situations,” Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan wrote in a news release. “Our top priority within the correctional facility is the health and safety of our staff and the inmates in custody.”
