Chesapeake farm holds ‘virtual field trips’ while schools remain closed

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Kids aren’t just missing out on classroom time while schools are closed. The stay-at-home order also means no field trips.

On a normal spring day, the parking lot of Hickory Ridge Farm in Chesapeake would have a line of yellow school buses dropping students off for an educational day at the farm.

“There’s a lot of kids who’ve never been on a farm before,” said owner Robin Pierce. “They just really enjoy seeing the animals and learning about the strawberries and facts they didn’t know before.

This spring, however, is anything but ordinary.

When schools switched to distance learning, all the field trips to Hickory Ridge Farm were canceled.

Pierce wanted to find a way to still share what they do on the farm with the young students, so she created a virtual field trip.

The link to the video is posted on their Facebook page. The short video covers the life of the strawberry plant and how they grow them at Hickory Ridge. Pierce also posted some ideas for accompanying lesson plans.

“I know that teachers are looking for content,” said Pierce. “It’s the time of year they would be doing this particular lesson for the life cycle of the strawberry plant or pea plant or anything like that. I just thought for the community or parents at home or homeschoolers that it would be a nice resource for them to have.”

Any educator or parent can access the lesson for free. Some already have.

“Great Bridge Primary has already done their field trip. They took my content, they created some content of their own, put it all together and created a nice field trip for their students,” she said.

Pierce says they hope to be able to welcome school kids back to the farm soon.

