Chesapeake cracking down on those ignoring COVID-19 advice

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Facing one of the worst spiking positive COVID-19 rates in Hampton Roads, Chesapeake is fighting back with stricter enforcement of Gov. Ralph Northam’s emergency orders to get us through this pandemic.

Chesapeake Health Director Dr. Nancy Welch, who is in quarantine herself for possible exposure to COVID-19, says her inspectors will pay closer and more constant attention to businesses that are repeat violators of the orders, which are primarily restaurants.

“Obviously, we’re getting pushback because our education isn’t working. We have been going into the restaurants and other entities and reiterating the executive orders. Obviously, that hasn’t worked,” Welch said.

As COVID-19 testing continues, Welch says the glaring problem rests with people ages 20 to 49 who don’t know they have it, are not wearing masks, not social distancing, and then spreading the virus.

“We have had a flat curve, and we blew it when we reopened. We lost our protective natures, and we must re-institute those,” she said.

Welch said if you want proof of our blowing it considers this: The percent of positive COVID cases is spiking significantly. The Chesapeake positive case rate is 14.5 percent, which is almost double the state average. In Hampton Roads, Chesapeake’s positive case rate is surpassed only by Norfolk.

To combat the troubling trend, the Chesapeake Health Department is cracking down on those with repeat complaints.

“We will issue enforcement, and we will issue suspensions if that is appropriate, and we will make sure the governor’s executive orders are followed and consistent with codes and laws.”

Welch says most of the enforcement issues are in restaurants that are operating the bar part of the restaurant, which is not allowed under the governor’s orders.

Appearing to follow the governor’s order is Mack’s All-American Grill & Bar.

The bar is closed. There’s social distancing and masks required when not eating, and they now have QR codes instead of menus, so you can scan the code then view the menu on your phone.

“We are cleaning all the tables with bleach, everything is clean, we have sanitized stations… We have the QR codes, so we are getting away from menus which we have to wipe down after each customer… We are spreading people out in alternating booths…. We are spacing everyone out,” Manager Tara Goff said.

Welch would not tell us which restaurants are on the “repeat complaints” list.

“We are looking at our teams, and looking at the complaints list. We will first be addressing those that have had multiple complaints because people are always registering complaints,” Welch said.

The bottom line after listening to Welch if you think we can’t go back to phase 2, think again.

“We truly run the risk that the governor will put restrictions back on us… It’s up to us to take care of each other against the spread.”

On another note, 10 On Your Side usually speaks with Welch in person, but not today. As we reported, She’s in quarantine.

She helped a person last Thursday who fell during the free COVID-19 testing event at the Dr. Clarence Cuffee Community Center.

“She tested positive, so I am now in quarantine abiding by all the things you have to do for anyone else in quarantine. I’m checking pulse, oxygen saturation, every day,” she said.

Welch leads by example and is mostly working from home.

“I’m only going to the office at night when no one is there. I’m wearing N95 masks when I’m going to the office and catch up on any matters that I need to.”

Latest Posts: