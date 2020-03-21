Chesapeake confirms first positive case of COVID-19

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department has confirmed its first positive case of the coronavirus.

Officials say the woman in her 50s had recently traveled to New York. She is currently is hospitalized and is in stable condition.

“Since most cases are mild they do not meet test requirements and thus remain undiagnosed and capable of exposing persons to the virus,” said Chesapeake Health Department Health Director Dr. Nancy Welch.

As of Saturday, there is a total of 152 confirmed cases in the state of Virginia.

As more cases of Coronavirus increase in the commonwealth, Governor Ralph Northam gave an update on some changes that have been made. He says they refined the testing criteria for COVID-19.

Latest Posts