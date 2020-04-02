Chesapeake coffee shop giving back to their employees during coronavirus pandemic

CHESAPEAKE, V.a. (WAVY) — During these trying times, Battlegrounds Coffeehouse & Grill in Chesapeake is making sure its employees don’t go without.

Employees are brewing up a dozen iced pour-over coffees each day. Owner Kathleen McReynolds said 100-percent of the proceeds from these 16-ounce pour-over coffees will go right into their employee’s pockets.

McReynolds said this is the perfect way to help the employees who never let her down.

“For all of them to just to be so willing to help and do anything that they can like taking time away from their families and their home to be there just doing what they can for the business, really means a lot,” she said.

The 16-ounce pour-overs are being sold for $5.50 each.

If you’re interested in ordering from Battlgrounds, you can call ahead or order online.

Latest Posts: