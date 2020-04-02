Chesapeake coffee shop giving back to their employees during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, V.a. (WAVY) — During these trying times, Battlegrounds Coffeehouse & Grill in Chesapeake is making sure its employees don’t go without.

Employees are brewing up a dozen iced pour-over coffees each day. Owner Kathleen McReynolds said 100-percent of the proceeds from these 16-ounce pour-over coffees will go right into their employee’s pockets.

View this post on Instagram

Black lightning ~ iced pour over. My favorite. The shop wasn’t built by one person and it sure can’t function with only one. Our staff is made up of some of the most loving, caring, and positive people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. As owners it’s not just our responsibility to cradle the business in times like these but more so the people who put the business on their backs every single day and make all of this a possibility. In an effort to personally contribute a tiny bit more to my team, I’d like to make my favorite drink for you. I want to give YOU a little piece of me while putting a little extra scratch in their pockets. I will hand brew a dozen of my favorite iced pour overs each day. They’re $5.50 for a 16oz jar and 100% of the proceeds will go to my employees. Half will get designated to payroll to be split between all staff, and the other half will be cash given to the workers each shift. I won’t share my recipe but I will tell you it’s a bright, light roast single origin brew. It’s got a crisp and pleasant acidity with notes of citrus and florals and it’s perfect for an 80 degree day. I designed it to be enjoyed over fresh ice as you go. It’s available now so come drink my favorite drink!

A post shared by Battle Grounds (@battlegroundsva) on

McReynolds said this is the perfect way to help the employees who never let her down.

“For all of them to just to be so willing to help and do anything that they can like taking time away from their families and their home to be there just doing what they can for the business, really means a lot,” she said.

The 16-ounce pour-overs are being sold for $5.50 each.

If you’re interested in ordering from Battlgrounds, you can call ahead or order online.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories