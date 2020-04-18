Celebrities, prominent Virginians featured in ‘thank you’ video for health care workers, first responders

Healthcare workers at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester watch as firefighters and law enforcement from across the Middle Peninsula pay tribute to them Thursday April 14, 2020.

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Celebrities and prominent Virginians are featured in a new video thanks health care workers and first responders for being on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association released a video Friday showing the people expressing their thanks.

“Hospital staff and front line health care professionals are dedicated to their patients and invest long hours to provide medical care to people in need, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, first responders, and frontline health care providers working to keep Virginians safe. And thank you to all the celebrities, prominent Virginians, people, and organizations who contributed to this video,” the association wrote in a news release.

Those featured in the video include Grammy Award-winning recording artist Tim “Timbaland” Mosley, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, Gov. Ralph Northam, former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer, former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer and many more.

