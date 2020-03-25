Celebrating safely: Sweet birthday parade for Colorado Springs boy

Coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs boy celebrated his fifth birthday a bit differently this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nolan’s mom, Sarah, said their family is lucky to have extended family in town, who’s always able to be there for the boy’s special moments.

“He was very sad about why no one came for his party,” she said. “He just isn’t quite old enough to get what’s happening in the world.”

Because of the rapid spread of COVID-19, the Colorado Department of Public Health issued a public order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people. Governor Jared Polis has also urged people to maintain a distance of at least six feet from others.

Both of those guidelines make birthday parties, for now, a no go.

But friends were still able to safely celebrate Nolan’s big day. They decorated their cars and drove by his house for a little birthday parade – they were sure to sing to him, too.

“We are lucky to have the best friends!” Sarah said.

