Celebrate Healthcare hosting testing, vaccine clinics in Hampton and Newport News on Friday

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On September 23, Celebrate Healthcare is set to host a series of COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics in Hampton and Newport News.

“With the increase in COVID-19 cases, it’s time to return to community testings to include Vaccine clinic,” said Gaylene Kanoyton, President of Celebrate Healthcare LLC. “Its not easy to get a COVID test without barriers especially for the underserved population.”

The clinics are scheduled for:

Hampton – This clinic will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Sixth Mount Zion Baptist – 3100 Butternut Dr, Hampton, VA 23666 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Newport News – This clinic will offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Friendship Baptist Church – 1135 37th St, Newport News, VA 23607 4 to 6 p.m.



Both clinics will be offering COVID-19 testing that will provide results in approximately 10 minutes.

Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend the Hampton clinic, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.