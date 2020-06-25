CDC adds 3 new coronavirus symptoms to list

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) quietly added three new coronavirus symptoms to its ongoing list.
According to the CDC’s website, the following symptoms were added on May 13:
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
- Diarrhea
The three symptoms join the list of others that already include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
“This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19,” the health agency said.
Texas, Florida and California are setting records for COVID-19 cases and nearly 30 states are reporting an increasing in confirmed cases.
At last check, there were more than 9.4 million confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 484,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In the United States, there are more than 2.3 million cases, the most of any country in the world.
