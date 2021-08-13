Catholic schools update mask policy following Virginia’s new health order

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced they will abide by Virginia’s new health order that requires mask to be worn in all K-12 schools.

The order from Virginia Health Commissioner Norm Oliver Thursday spells out that children ages 2 or older must wear a face covering as long as they are indoors effective immediately and until further notice.

Just days ago, administrators for several Catholic schools in Hampton Roads had sent out letters saying that “wearing masks in our school(s) will be a personal decision.”

“In addition to the updated mask mandate, Catholic schools in our diocese will continue to follow guidance given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and consult as needed with health officials to protect the wellbeing, health and safety of students and staff,” a release from the diocese stated.

Catholic schools in the Diocese of Richmond begin their academic year on Monday, Aug. 23.