Cash assistance programs available for families in need amid COVID-19 pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two cash assistance programs are available for affected families struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Qualified families and residents dealing with job loss and other impacts due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak are eligible to receive assistance through the Temporary Emergency Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program and Diversionary assistance program.

The Diversionary Assistance program provides a one-time assistance for families to pay for emergency needs including food, basic needs, housing and utility expenses, medical expenses, transportation, etc.

To qualify for the Diversionary Assistance:

There must be a loss of income, reduction of income, or delay in receiving income.

The family must include a dependent child and meet income and other requirements.

The TANF-Emergency Assistance provides cash help for families currently receiving on-going TANF assistance. This means a one-time assistance of up to $500 will be available for families who have experienced a fire or natural disaster like COVID-19.

To qualify for the TANF-Emergency Assitance, families must meet income and other requirements along with having a dependent child who is:

Under age 18, or if 18, will graduate from high school before age 19

Going to school regularly if he is between the ages of five and 18

Living with a parent or other relative

A U.S. citizen or an eligible immigrant

To apply for TANF online, click HERE. When interviewed, explain that you wish for apply for Diversionary Assistance or Emergency Assistance.

You can also fill out an “Application for Benefits” and return it to your local department of social services.

