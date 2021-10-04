Cases, hospitalization numbers showing promising signs during latest COVID-19 surge in Hampton Roads

Coronavirus patient Joan Bronson walks across her hospital room with the help of a physical therapist at Ochsner Medical Center in the New Orleans suburb of Jefferson, La., on Tuesday, Aug.11, 2021. The rapidly escalating surge in COVID-19 infections is once again overwhelming hospitals across the U.S. That is especially true in hot spots such as Louisiana, which is hitting record numbers of coronavirus hospitalizations, driven by the highly infectious delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rates. (AP Photo/Stacey Plaisance)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Some positive signs about the latest surge of COVID-19, cases and hospitalizations have begun to level out, and in some places, begun to trend downward.

Gov. Ralph Northam said cases and hospitalizations had begun to plateau across the Commonwealth last week in a press conference.

The latest surge began over the summer when the more infectious delta variant began to spread, causing the highest numbers of hospitalizations and cases since the winter surge last year.

A snapshot of data from Sentara shows local hospitalizations vary throughout Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina.

Sentara Norfolk General, Princess Anne and Virginia Beach General all have shown small signs of cases beginning to trend downward or level out.

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is reporting 27% of inpatients with the virus.

Vaccination rates continue to incrementally increase across the Commonwealth.

72% of the adult population is fully vaccinated in Virginia while almost 81% of the adult population has at least one vaccine dose.

Case data from the Virginia Department of Health shows cases have begun to tick downward the last two weeks.

However, there’s no cause for celebration yet.

There’s still a high community spread in cities across Hampton Roads.

In all the seven cities, transmission levels remain high.

At least 10% of tests come back positive and it’s even higher in some cities.

The seven-day average of cases in the Eastern health district has begun to go down and is at levels not seen since mid-August.

Reported deaths in the Commonwealth remain high, however, they’ve begun to dip nationwide.