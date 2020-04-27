Caring for your mental health in this age of social distancing

(WAVY) — We’ve all had to endure major social disruption since the coronavirus pandemic began. That in itself can take a toll on mental health.

The local president of the National Alliance on Mental Illness says this is also a time to take care of our minds.

“This is going to affect individuals long after the virus is gone,” says Courtney Boone, president of NAMI Coastal Virginia. “And certain things that are absolutely needed is for the community to come together, and for there to be conversation, and for them to know that the supports are there.”

As we approach May, which has been designated Mental Health Awareness Month, social distancing measures have forced organizations like NAMI Coastal Virginia to adapt to an online model.

“We’ve been receiving calls every day from individuals who have never needed the supports because this virus has acted as a trigger, particularly with anxiety and depression, and individuals not being able to manage their own feelings, but not of their loved ones as well,” she said.

Boone also warns of the dangers of isolation, which can make untreated depression and anxiety worse.

“Using that platform, we’ve been able to grow what we can offer to do a support group just for individuals under 30 years old, as they’re going to have different needs, different concerns potentially in managing their stress, their anxiety, depression — that there’s a place to go for them to access those supports,” she said.

NAMI has started a number of online support groups, which you can access here: https://www.namicoastalvirginia.org/online-support-groups

