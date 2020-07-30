‘Can’t Touch This’: Talladega County principal raps out COVID-19 safety measures

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The creative principal that brought you this “masterpiece” on his feelings about the coronavirus is back with his spin on a hit classic.
Dr. Quentin Lee of Childersburg High School is back, and this time he’s breaking down the COVID-19 safety measures in his parody of MC Hammer’s “Can’t Touch This.” Take a look.
Dr. Lee’s newest parody comes as schools across Alabama prepare to open back up for the new school year. It goes over procedures like wearing masks, checking temperatures, and staying 6 feet away from one another in a way that is sure to entertain and inform the returning students.
Keep busting those moves, Dr. Lee.
