Busch Gardens drops mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Busch Gardens and Water Country USA announced on Saturday afternoon that they are no longer requiring masks for guests who are fully vaccinated. This change goes into effect on Sunday and is in line with updated guidance from the Governor and CDC.

The mask policy, however, will remain in place for their employees for the time being.

“We will not require proof of vaccine, but ask our guests to respectfully comply with our revised policy,” they said in a press release.

Further changes to their policy will be made in the future, if necessary.