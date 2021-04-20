Budweiser will reward $5,000 to essential workers with the #hardestworkinghands

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Budweiser is rewarding essential employees who remained committed to working during the pandemic. The beer maker wants workers to post a picture of their hands to social media with a caption explaining why their hands are the hardest working hands in the country.

The post must end with the hashtags #hardestworkinghands and #contest.

Eligible employees include people who are in food-running, healthcare, construction, shift work, or any other fields that quote “use their hands the most.”

There will be five winners and they will receive $5,000 each to help pay their housing costs.

Essential workers have until Wednesday, May 5 to enter.

